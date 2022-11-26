The Amazon Italy Black Friday 2022 offers they continue even after the real Black Friday and fans of technology, video games and more can find various promotional products at attractive prices. Now, for example, you can find a discount for a Google Pixel 6a. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this smartphone it is 459€. The current price is the lowest ever in the Light Gray color. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

Google Pixel 6a offers a 6.1-inch FHD + display up to 60 Hz. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. It has a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP front camera.

