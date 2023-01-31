The Amazon offers bring us today in discount a Google Pixel 6a 5G 128GB bundled with Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this smartphone it is 459€. By purchasing it as a bundle, it is possible to get this smartphone with the Pixel Buds A-Series headphones for €399, with a total discount of €159.

Google Pixel 6a offers a 6.1-inch FHD + display up to 60 Hz. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space. It has a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP front camera.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Google Pixel 6a + Pixel Buds A-Series

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.