The Black Friday 2022 is about to end: the discounts are ending and we can see the most interesting still offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the capture card at a discount Elgato HD60Xa card that can record in FullHD at 60 frames and with HDR active. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the product it is €199.99. The discount allows you to buy them at an excellent price, during the expiry of these last days of Black Friday. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

With the capture card Elgato HD60X you can capture video at 4K30 quality or 1080p60 HDR10, 4K60 HDR10, 1440p120, 1080p120, 1080p240 and with VRR passthrough. The passthrough then manages to reach up to 4K60, allowing you to have an output image of high quality and fluidity.

Elgato HD60X

