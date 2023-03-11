Today’s offers of Amazon Italy allow us to buy one YAMTION branded 15.6 inch laptop backpack. The reported discount is approximately €5.29 compared to the previous price, or 15%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price indicated by Amazon is 34.99€. The current price is the lowest ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This laptop backpack offers three compartments and numerous internal pockets and 2 side pockets. There is also a space dedicated to a laptop (maximum 15.6 inches) or other technological and fragile objects such as smartphones and tablets. The maximum capacity is 35 litres. It also has a USB output where you can connect your powerbank and thus recharge your smartphone from outside the backpack. The material is waterproof, scratch and tear resistant. It also features a padded back, with soft shoulder pads.