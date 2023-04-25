The Amazon offers today we offer a discount for a Crucial P5 Plus SSD 1TB for PC and PS5. The reported discount is around €56, or 38%. The product is available at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this SSD it is 149,99€. The reported discount is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Crucial P5 Plus SSD offers a read speed of up to 6,600 MB/s. It is officially compatible with PlayStation 5 and PC. It also has heat sink compatibility.