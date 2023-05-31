The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Crucial P3 Plus 2TB SSD. The reported discount is 56%, or €139.78. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is 250.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The P3 Plus 2TB SSD is not compatible with PS5. If you are interested in a model compatible with PS5, you have to opt for the P5 Plus. The P3 Plus offers speeds of up to 5000 MB/s. Measures ‎8 x 0.23 x 2.21 cm.