The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the mid-tower case at a discount Corsair iCUE 4000X RGBequipped with 3 RGB fans and side and front tempered glass. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB it is €170.90. The discount in question brings the product to almost half the price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

The case Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB It features a full tempered glass front and side panel, so you can showcase your PC components and RGB lighting. Inside you will also find a Rapidroute cable management system by Corsair to easily and efficiently hide cables in the cable tray.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.