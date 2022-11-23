The has finally arrived Black Friday 2022: the discounts are coming from many directions and we can see the most interesting offered through Amazon Italy. Now, for example, you can buy the monitor at a discount Benq Mobiuz EX3410R Ultrawidewith a 34-inch 21:9 screen with 2K resolution. You can find the product at this addressor via the box below.

The advised price for the Benq Mobiuz EX3410R Ultrawide 2K monitor it is €799. The discount is not the first time it has arrived on the Amazon platform, but it is still excellent. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon and the return period is extended until January 31, 2023.

This 34 inch curved screen it has a refresh rate of 144Hz, a response time of 1ms, a 2K resolution (3440×1440) and compatibility with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Then there is a dynamic sound thanks to the two 2W speakers and the 5W subwoofer.

Benq Mobiuz EX3410R Ultrawide

