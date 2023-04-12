The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a ASUS TUF Gaming F15 with RTX 3050 and 11th generation Intel. The reported discount is €200, or 17%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 1.199€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 It features a 15.6-inch 144Hz anti-glare screen, an 11th generation Intel Core CPU (i5-11400H), 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics card. The operating system is Windows 11 Home.