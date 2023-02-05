The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX6600 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card. The reported discount compared to the average price is approximately €75, or 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The average price in the last ninety days it is around €380. The current price is the lowest offered by Amazon. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX6600 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card it has fans with Axial-tech design combined with double ball bearings that offer longer life and less vibration. If the temperature drops below 52 degrees, the fans stop and you can play without background noise. The dimensions are 24.3 x 13.4 x 4.9 cm.

