The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Apple iPhone 14 128GB. The reported discount is €200, or 19%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 1.029€. The current discount is the best ever offered on the platform and it is a decrease compared to the offer of a few days ago. Also, the discount is now applied to more colors. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The camera system is capable of 4K Dolby Vision Cinema Mode recording at 30 FPS, with Action mode support as well. The battery promises a duration of 20 hours of video playback.