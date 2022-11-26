The offers of Amazon Italy of the Black Friday 2022 they continue even after the real Black Friday and fans of technology, video games and more can find various promotional products at attractive prices. Now, for example, you can find a discount for a Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 769€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

Apple iPhone 12 mini 128GB has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield glass. It has a 12MP (ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle) dual camera system with Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 and 4K HDR video recording in Dolby Vision. The water resistance rating is IP68.

