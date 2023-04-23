The Amazon offers today’s allow us to buy a few Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case​​​. The reported discount is approximately €44.01, or 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price indicated by Amazon is 209€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform, even if it is not the first time it has been offered. The current offer has been running for a couple of days and usually doesn’t last much longer, so if you’re interested it might be a good idea not to wait too long. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case allow you to take advantage of customized spatial audio with dynamic head position detection. They also feature a pressure sensor to control media playback and calls from your mobile devices. The headset battery lasts 6 hours, which extends to a maximum of 30 hours by charging the case.