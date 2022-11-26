The Amazon Italy Black Friday 2022 offers they continue even after the real Black Friday and fans of technology, video games and more can find various promotional products at attractive prices. Now, for example, you can find a discount for AMD Ryzen 5 7600X. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 369.99€. The product is at an all-time low price. It is sold and shipped by Amazon; the return is possible until 31 January 2023.

This processor it has a speed of 4.7 GHz, a 38 MB secondary cache, 6 cores and 12 threads. Measures 4 x 4 x 0.27cm. The price is further down from an offer last week.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

This news includes an affiliate link to Amazon that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.