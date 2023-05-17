The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Adata XPOG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB SSD for PC and PS5. The reported discount is approximately €20 compared to the median price, i.e. 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is 96.66€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform, but €3.99 for shipping must be added. The product is shipped from Amazon.

L’Adata XPOG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB SDD it is officially compatible with PC and PlayStation 5. The reading speed is up to 7,400 MB/s. In the case of PS5, the speed is worth it but remains at 6,100 MB/s, which is higher than Sony’s requirements. The dimensions are ‎8 x 2.2 x 0.35 cm.