Through Amazon Italy it is possible to buy again a 1TB Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD for PS5 and PC. The discount is €12.88, or 15%, compared to the median price. You can find the console at this address or via the box below.

The median price for this product it is 87.90€. The current price is not the all-time low, but it is a good offer. However, you need to add €3.99 for shipping. The product is shipped from Amazon.

L’Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 1TB SSD it is compatible with PS5 and PC. With the console, the speed is up to 6,100 MB/s. On PC, it goes up to 7,400 MB/s. Features a low profile aluminum heat sink.