The Amazon offers today allow us to buy a 1 TB WD_BLACK D30 external SSD, for PC and console. The discount reported is 42%, or € 75.52

The price recommended for this SSD, according to Amazon, is 179.99 €. The current offer is the best ever. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The speed of the WD_BLACK D30 SSD is 900 MB / s and is compatible with PlayStation 5 (for PS4 games only), Xbox One and Xbox X | S series (Play and store Xbox One games; Xbox X | S series archive games).

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

1 TB WD_BLACK D30 external SSD

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.