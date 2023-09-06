Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2023 – 18:59

The federal government announced this Tuesday, the 5th, the demarcation of two indigenous lands and the expansion of the area of ​​conservation units in Roraima. The announcements also include the creation of a partnership program with municipalities to reduce deforestation through the transfer of resources from the Amazon Fund. The package of measures is part of the celebration of Amazon Day, celebrated this Tuesday.

The lands demarcated by the government are Rio Gregório, in Acre, traditionally and permanently occupied by the Katukina and Yawanawá peoples; and Acapuri de Cima, in the Amazon, of the Kokama people. The territories already had the demarcation process ready, awaiting approval.

Decrees by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also create the Parima National Forest Conservation Unit, in the city of Amajari, in Roraima, and expand by 54,000 hectares the Viruá National Park Conservation Unit, in the municipality of Caracaraí, also in Roraima .

“Our policy has already reduced deforestation, so we need the political commitment of all governmental and non-governmental actors to protect the Amazon so that together we can achieve the goal of zero deforestation by 2030,” said Minister of Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara, during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace.

The program called “Union with Municipalities for the Reduction of Deforestation and Forest Fires in the Amazon” foresees the investment of R$ 600 million until 2025, which will be transferred proportionally to the deforestation reduction index obtained by the cities that adhere to the project. To make the calculation, the government will consider data from the Project for Monitoring Deforestation in the Legal Amazon by Satellite (Prodes) of the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe).

“Instead of accusing a mayor here in Brasilia, it’s better for us to call him to talk and make him participate in the preservation cake that the federal government can collect”, said Lula.

In 2023, R$ 150 million will be transferred to municipalities that join the program and show progress in reducing deforestation based on Prodes data. According to the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, the program’s resources must be used in land regularization and in monitoring and control.

“It is not enough to fight what is wrong, it is necessary to promote what is right. It won’t happen overnight, like magic. It will be necessary to persevere”, said Minister Marina Silva.

To adhere to the program, mayors will have to formalize their support and also include the signature of the mayor, a state deputy, a federal deputy and a senator who also undertake to pass on resources via amendments.

“The Union has no less than 50 million hectares of public land in the Legal Amazon. It is the equivalent of an entire Spain in the middle of the forest. It makes no sense that the government does not give a clear destination to this true country within another country”, added Lula.

According to data from Inpe’s Deter system, deforestation in the Amazon registered a 42.5% drop from January to July 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. Three months ago, the government relaunched the Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Legal Amazon (PPCDAm), with a package of measures to contain the devastation of the biome.

Deter data, released by the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change this Tuesday, show that from January to August this year there was a 48% reduction in deforestation alerts in the Amazon compared to the same period last year. Considering only the data for the month of August, there was a reduction of 66% compared to the same month last year.

Amazon Summit

In August, Lula summoned the Amazonian countries to a meeting in Belém to discuss measures to preserve the forest. In the so-called “Amazon Summit”, the eight countries that own the forest adopted the commitment to avoid the forest’s point of no return, that is, the stage of degradation in which it will no longer be possible to recover the biome.

The “Declaration of Belém”, signed by the Amazonian countries, defined a series of measures to protect the Amazon, including international cooperation in terms of public security and the strengthening of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO). Despite this, environmentalists considered the document timid in view of the challenges demanded by forest conservation.

One of the points criticized was the absence of commitments related to oil extraction in the forest. During the summit, Lula was pressured by other leaders to avoid positioning related to the theme. The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, stated that the resistance to adopting a commitment related to the extraction of oil in the Amazon was “left-wing denialism”.

Since May, the Brazilian government has been experiencing an internal battle in relation to the exploitation of fuel on the Equatorial Margin, close to the basin at the mouth of the Amazon River. Petrobras asked Ibama for a license to look for oil in the region, but the request was denied by the institute. The obstacle divided the environmental area and the energy area of ​​the Lula government.