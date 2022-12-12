Tragedy in Ortona, amazon courier dies while trying to pull the van out of the mud: Franco D’Alessandro was 41 years old

Franco D’Alessandro41-year-old Amazon courier, lost his life in Ortona while making a delivery.

A sad story that shocked the family and all those who knew and loved him. It was a normal working day for Franco D’Alessandro, he was in one country road in Villa Iubatti, when he took a very narrow street to reach his destination home.

According to people who live in the area, it is a stretch of road in the countryside, often also recommended by google mapsbut accessible only with normal small cars.

According to an initial reconstruction of what happened, it would seem that Franco D’Alessandro’s van ended up in a ditch and was got off the road.

The courier called for help and then he tried to free the vehicle from the mud. At that moment, he was hit by a sudden illness. When help arrived, it was already too late for Franco.

All shocked by the disappearance of Franco D’Alessandro

Family and friends are shocked by what happened. According to some stories, it would appear that the 41-year-old has had a heart problemfor which he had also been operated.

He worked as a courier for Amazon, but everyone knew him because he had run a coffee shop. The family was getting ready for Christmas, with gifts and organization. Just as Franco was delivering the many parcels ordered in this period of holidays, gifts for friends and family. No one ever could foresee what would happen.

The friend Roberta he said: