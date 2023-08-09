During a summit in Brazil on Tuesday, eight South American countries agreed to form an alliance to combat deforestation in the Amazon, international news agencies report. But they could not agree on concrete goals.

“We have decided to create the Amazon Alliance to Combat Deforestation, with the aim of preventing the Amazon from reaching a point of no return,” state Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Suriname and Guyana. in the so-called Declaration of Belem.

Brazil back as regional climate leader

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva wants to host the summit to show that his country is back as “regional leader on climate”. Under his predecessor Jaïr Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon reached an all-time high.

Lula would have liked all eight countries to commit to the target to end deforestation by 2030, as he and some other Amazon countries have already done. Bolivia and Venezuela did not want to do that a little less than two years ago during the climate summit in Glasgow. It is now left to each country to formulate its own objective.

Also, no agreement could be reached at the summit in Belem on whether or not to allow new oil and gas drilling in the area and how to tackle illegal gold mining.

It has been established, however, that the countries will stand up for the rights and protection of indigenous peoples and will work together in the areas of water management, health, sustainable development, police deployment and common negotiating positions at climate summits.

Criticism of lack of concrete plans

The boss of the Brazilian Climate Observatory, Marcio Astrini, is late The Guardian know to be happy with “the first step” that has been taken, but is also critical about the lack of concrete plans and the absence of hard targets. “We live in a world that is melting and we keep breaking heat records,” he says. “How can it be that a 22-page statement from the presidents of eight Amazon countries cannot clearly say that deforestation must be stopped?”

The hundreds of billions of trees in the Amazon region store about a quarter of all the world’s CO2 and are therefore extremely important to combat global warming.