At a summit in Brazil on Tuesday, eight South American countries decided to launch an alliance to combat deforestation in the Amazon. The countries involved, which all have part of the Amazon region within their borders, want to save the world’s largest rainforest.

“We have decided to establish the Amazon Alliance to Combat Deforestation, with the aim of preventing the Amazon region from reaching a point of no return,” said Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela in a joint statement.

If this ‘point of no return’ is reached, the Amazon rainforest will emit more CO2 than it absorbs, further increasing global warming.

An Amazon summit with South American leaders has been held in Belém, Brazil, since Friday, the first since 2009. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio 'Lula' da Silva wants to show that the country is back "as a regional leader on climate '. Amazon deforestation reached record levels under Lula's predecessor, Jaïr Bolsonaro.

The rainforest is also called the ‘lungs of the earth’. The hundreds of billions of trees store about a quarter of all CO2 on earth and are therefore important to slow down global warming.