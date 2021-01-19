Amazon is one of the highest rated companies in the world. Run by Jeff Bezos, the second richest person in the world – behind Elon Musk – the company that started selling books today is an emporium of international shipping and servers “in the cloud” where large companies host their data.

And it is precisely this, what is called Amazon Web Services (AWS), which could reach Argentina: a post was published on Linkedin that reveals what a position would be In our country.

Last week, Amazon launched a request on the job search social network, where they are trying to get a “Country Leader”, that is, a manager who directs operations in Argentina. And, as it transpired, the position is only sought in Argentina, not in other South American countries.

Bezos’ company has servers in Brazil, but other than that, it does not tread other soils in South America. But apparently, the competition is with Chile.

The countries where there are Amazon Web Services servers. AWS source

This is an estimated investment in 800 million dollars.

Amazon arouses a lot of enthusiasm when it wants to expand its investments due to the volume of money and the market it moves: to get an idea, its shares went from $ 1,700 in March, when the World Health Organization classified Covid-19 as a pandemic, the $ 3,200 today.

As published by the iProUP site, the indication is strong because although Colombia, Uruguay and Chile always sound like possible Amazon destinations, the Linkedin post points only to position of regional leader in Argentina.

In the post you can read the requirements to apply for the managerial position, and the following responsibilities are detailed:

Hire and develop the team



Direct profits and market share in the country



Meet or exceed quarterly profit goals



Accelerate client adoption by engaging with C-level executives and shareholders



Represent AWS at events or be a spokesperson Interact with (Amazon) stakeholders to define priorities

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. Photo: AFP

According to iProUP, the possible places where the datacenter would be installed are the City of Buenos Aires, Jujuy and the Bahía Blanca area.

The truth is that the information must be taken with a grain of salt: although the LinkedIn post refers to Argentina, Chile is one of the countries most indicated by technology for its investments. Google, for example, installed a series of services there and systems you own. Or the submarine cable that connects California with Valparaíso.

What is Amazon Web Services and why is it so important?

Amazon Web Services is a server system “on the cloud”, that is, a huge number of computers that they host information.

But not only information from private users, but from companies: the servers that Netflix uses, for example, to host its movies, may be on a service like AWS.

“Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the cloud platform most adopted and comprehensive in the world, offering more than 175 comprehensive data center services globally. Millions of customers, including the fastest growing startups, the largest companies and leading government agencies, are using AWS to reduce costs, increase their agility and innovate faster, ”they explain from the official site.