Washington (AFP) – Amazon announced it will cut more than 18,000 jobs from its workforce, including some in Europe, citing an “uncertain economy” and the fact that the online retail giant had hired quickly during the pandemic.

“Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we share today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 positions,” Andy Jassy, ​​chief executive of the US group, said in a statement to employees.

The reduction plan is the largest among recent job cut announcements affecting the US technology sector.

It’s also the most severe cut in the history of the Seattle-based company.

Jassy said company management was “deeply aware that these job cuts are hard on people, and we don’t make these decisions lightly.”

“We are working to support those affected and offer them packages that include severance pay, temporary health insurance and external help to find work,” he added.

Some of the layoffs will take place in Europe, according to Jassy, ​​who added that the affected workers will be informed as of January 18.

The sudden announcement, Jassy noted, was being made because “one of our teammates leaked this information externally.”

The specialized newspaper ‘The Wall Street Journal’, citing sources close to the distribution giant, previously reported that job cuts at Amazon could affect some 17,000 employees, a higher figure than estimated.

The company had already announced plans to cut some 10,000 jobs in November.

“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past and we will continue to do so,” Jassy said.

At the end of September, the group had 1.54 million employees worldwide, not including seasonal workers who work in periods of greater activity, especially during the year-end holidays.

Amazon readjusts its workforce after hiring massively during the pandemic

During the pandemic, the company made massive hires to meet demand, thus doubling its staff globally between 2020 and 2022.

However, its net profit plunged 9% year-on-year in the third quarter.

Large platforms in the technology sector – many with business models based on advertising – are facing budget cuts and advertisers reducing their expenses in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced in November the cut of 11,000 jobs, approximately 13% of its workforce.

Twitter, bought in October by tycoon Elon Musk, laid off about half of its 7,500 employees.

While Snapchat cut approximately 20% of its employees in August, about 1,200 people.