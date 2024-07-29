Amazon had its announcements within the framework of the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and one of them was that the animated series of Invincible will have its fourth season. Yes, before the third season even has a preview, it confirmed its sequel.

This revelation was accompanied by a poster, which you can see in this same article. Many heroes and villains have died throughout the series, but it seems clear that some characters will survive until the fourth installment.

While the fourth season of Invincible is confirmed, there is still no official information on when the third season will be released. However, voice actor Ross Marquand mentioned a while ago that it is possible that it will be released before the end of 2024.

Only Amazon can make a statement on this matter, and in fact, San Diego Comic-Con 2024 would have been the perfect opportunity to make such an announcement. It would be best to be patient.

Those who have read the comics of Invincible They point out that there is plenty of material to continue the animated series. The reason is that Mark Grayson’s adventures as this superhero comprise 144 comics in total.

It is now a finished series, and ended in February 2018. As a point of comparison it is longer than The Boyswhich has its live-action adaptation on Amazon Prime Video, since it only has 72 comics.

Not to mention that Amazon could expand in different ways Invincible with spin-offs or derivatives. All to enrich the universe where their adventures take place.

Amazon, in addition to revealing the fourth season of the show, also announced that despite the final season of The Boys A prequel is on the way, featuring Soldier Boy and Stormfront as its main characters during the 1950s.

