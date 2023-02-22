(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday announced the completion of its $3.5 billion acquisition of health care company One Medical, a day after a U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) official announced that the deal would not be contested.

The acquisition, announced in July last year, gives Amazon an online health service as well as face-to-face offices. The deal also reflects Amazon’s longstanding ambition to play in the US healthcare market, an interest that has yet to take off despite the company having assets that include an online pharmacy and other programs.

Amazon also announced that it will reduce the One Medical subscription from $199 to $144 in the first year for new customers, regardless of whether they are Prime members.

(By Mrinmay Dey and Jeffrey Dastin)