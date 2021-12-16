Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, announced this Wednesday (15) the new partnership with Globo broadcaster. The agreement will allow streaming subscribers to watch the 2022 Copa do Brasil matches at no additional cost.

In total, Prime Video will broadcast 30 exclusive matches, free of charge, from the first phase to the quarter-finals of the competition. The final six games, which complete the Copa do Brasil, must be sold within the streaming service.

+Microsoft, Amazon and other companies warn of widespread software failure

Considered the biggest championship in the country, with 92 teams in 2021, the Copa do Brasil next season is scheduled to start on February 23rd.

“The Copa do Brasil 2022 is a milestone for Prime Video, becoming the first live football event that the company will broadcast exclusively in the country. We are very pleased and excited to offer this broadcast to Brazilian fans”, declared João Ferraz de Mesquita, Prime Video Brasil country manager, in a statement.

