Amazon is removing numerous own brands that it markets on its website. According to The Wall Street Journal, will remove 27 of its 30 clothing brands and all those related to the furniture business (Rivet and Stone & Beam) once stocks run out. Although the company assured the aforementioned newspaper that it wants to eliminate products that do not have a pull among its customers, it assumes that the measure seeks to reduce costs and shore up the profits of the e-commerce giant and avoid antitrust scrutiny from US regulators.

According to the aforementioned media, Amazon representatives will meet next week with the president of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Lina Khan, and commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya. An act that could give the company one last chance to convince the government agency not to file an antitrust lawsuit against the multinational that, according to Politicalis expected this month and could conclude with the division of Amazon.

The lawsuit, if finally filed, would culminate a four-year investigation into Amazon’s alleged anti-competitive practices. The investigation began with the Administration of Donald Trump, when the president of the FTC was Joe Simons, but slowed down after he prioritized another case: the lawsuit against Meta for monopoly in the social networking market, by buying Instagram and WhatsApp .

The FTC has been investigating various Amazon business practices, including those linked to its Amazon Prime membership program and its logistics and advertising services. But also the agreements they have with external vendors. In 2020, the company was accused of leveraging data from these sellers to create its own products and compete with other brands. This would have led the company to agree to stop promoting its own brands in search results, making it difficult for them to sell.

Amazon has dozens of own brands in different categories. For example, AmazonBasics in clothing, Happy Belly or Solimo in food, or Mama Bear in personal care. In an interview in April 2021, Mariangela Marseglia, director of Amazon.co.ukassured CincoDías that “only 1% of Amazon sales come from own brands, while in other retailers it reaches 25%.”

Amazon confirmed Thursday that it had decided to streamline some of its own-brand offerings and rebrand some popular items. But it did not detail how many of those brands it plans to remove. They are expected to be down to fewer than 20. In 2019, Amazon was reported to have 158,000 own-brand products across 45 brands, in addition to brands sold by its Amazon Fresh online grocery service. Specifically, the removal of brands could affect 27 of the 30 that have clothing brands, such as Lark & ​​Ro, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads. According to him Wall Street Journal, at the end of the cuts, it will keep three private clothing brands: Amazon Essentials, Amazon Collection and Amazon Aware.

Matt Taddy, vice president of Amazon Private Brands, said Thursday that the company always makes its decisions based on what its customers want, “and we’ve learned that they look to our biggest brands, like Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials, for great value.” with high quality products at excellent prices. Amazon told CNBC that the brand cut is part of the company’s efforts to control its costs. To that end, The technology company has also laid off 27,000 employees this year and has slowed down the expansion of its stores.

Beyond the removal of brands, this Friday the Financial Times reported that Amazon has tracked the assistance from their workers based in the US and has warned those who do not comply with its hybrid work policy to do so. The notice came to them by email. “We hope that you will begin to come to the office at least three days a week,” he indicated in the letter. Amazon, which launched its policy of three face-to-face days in the office on May 1, is among the companies that are requiring their employees to return to the offices after the pandemic. Zoom and Google would be on this list.

