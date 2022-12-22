The recent Halo and Resident Evil series were not to the liking of fans, and it has been pointed out that these adaptations strayed from the original work. Thus, many are concerned that this will be the case with the next series of god of war. However, Amazon assures that this will not happen.

In an interview with Collider, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios, has pointed out that they are working to be faithful to the original Santa Monica work. This was what he said about it:

“We know there is such a passionate fan base for God of War. But what we’re always looking for is if there’s a real emotional core, if there’s a real narrative story, and I think [eso] it’s part of what makes God of War so special. so, the [los showrunners] Rafe Judkins and Mark Fergus and [el escritor] Hawk Ostby have come up with for the first season, and for the series, I think, it’s incredibly faithful to the source material and also compelling on its own. So we think it’s going to be huge.”

Although at the moment we have not seen anything about this project, let’s remember that Amazon has a good track record when it comes to talking about adaptations, since The Boys and Invincible They have been a success even when they have strayed from the source material. On related topics, you can learn more about this series here. In the same way, it is revealed where the next God of War game would take place.

Editor’s Note:

Amazon hasn’t failed with its adaptations, and even when they do make changes, they sometimes manage to improve the story. In this way, I am not afraid for the story, but for the visual aspect. It remains to be seen if the company is able to replicate how beautiful these worlds can be.

Via: Kotaku