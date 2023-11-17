Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

The Meta-Amazon collaboration will transform e-commerce by integrating Amazon checkout and advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Amazon and Meta recently announced a far-reaching partnership that will integrate Amazon checkouts and ads into the social media platforms Facebook and Instagram includes. This significant development is likely to impact the entire market – a bang for the buck TikTok.

Impact of the partnership on sales in e-commerce: Meta and Amazon take the first step

Through the integration, Amazon secures a significant advantage over its competitors and can compensate for its deficits in the areas of social media and discovery. Meta benefits from the ability to serve Amazon ads more specifically and effectively, which promises larger advertising budgets from Amazon and its partners.

Amazon plans to personalize Facebook and Instagram ads in the US with its own data and link them to an Amazon checkout. This advertising option should also be available to Amazon partners who sell on the Amazon marketplace or offer buy-with-prime.

Meta now integrates Amazon Checkout to make shopping on Instagram and Facebook easier. (Symbolic photo). © rarrarorro / IMAGO

Amazon checkout on Facebook and Instagram: Technical details of the advertising integration

Customers can link their Meta and Amazon accounts, allowing data to be transferred between the platforms. This data integration is expected to increase advertising efficiency by better analyzing user behavior and preferences.

The exact technical details of the connection between the Meta and Amazon “walled gardens” are not yet fully known. It also remains unclear how Amazon partners will place their advertising on the platforms. Meta has expanded its own “walled garden,” a closed ecosystem, by integrating Amazon checkout and ads. This development now connects three ecosystems – Meta, Amazon and Shopify – and enables more efficient advertising control and better conversion rates.

Future Impact on Meta: Win-Win for Everyone?

Meta waives fees for Amazon checkout, but expects to generate higher revenue elsewhere. This cooperation could also serve as a model for future partnerships. The partnership gives Meta access to user data for improved and more targeted advertising. This could strengthen Meta’s ad business, especially as it grows Challenges in tracking users through personalized advertising in the EUHow NEXTG.tv reported.

The question of who benefits more from this partnership – Meta or Amazon – remains open. Given its extensive collaborations with Shopify and Pinterest, Amazon could be in an advantageous position. This partnership marks a turning point in e-commerce, further blurring the boundaries between social media and online commerce and opening up new opportunities for personalized advertising and seamless customer experiences.