Amazon was charged with negligence in the death of two employees at its warehouse in the city of Bessemer, Alabama, on November 28 and 29. One of the deaths is of a worker who, hours before, had his request to leave earlier refused by the company’s HR and suffered a stroke.

“He went to HR and said, ‘I’m not feeling well, can I go home?’” said co-worker Isaiah Thomas, who also explained that many warehouse employees don’t have enough time off and live with the fear of be fired if they take a day beyond their designated time. “And this guy didn’t have enough [tempo livre não remunerado] to go home. So they told him: either you go home and lose your job, or you stay and keep working with the pain. And that’s what he did,” he told the More Perfect Union news channel.

EXCLUSIVE: Two Amazon workers died within hours of each other at the company’s Bessemer warehouse last month. One was denied sick leave before suffering a fatal stroke. workers tell @GrimKim that 6 people have died at the facility this year and Amazon is trying to cover it up. pic.twitter.com/Jo0nAyi82O — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 22, 2021

Another worker, Perry Connelly, told the channel that this employee died in a trailer and said managers told the work to continue as normal.

“There is no shutting down, no quiet time, no time to sit and pray. Some people who worked directly with him or knew him well were very shaken. Some of them wanted to go home and were not allowed. You are a body. Once that body is exhausted, they will simply bring someone else in and do the work,” he lamented.

The company did not respond to requests for an interview with More Perfect Union.

