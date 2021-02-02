Amazon announced this Tuesday the launch in Madrid of its fast delivery service for fresh products and Amazon Fresh supermarket. At the moment, it is available only to Prime customers and joins the Dia store, launched at the beginning of the year on the site Web from the platform. The goal of the American company is to offer a large supermarket on-line to consumers so that they can make the complete purchase through your page.

Although the service will initially only be available in Madrid and its surroundings, the platform aims to expand its reach throughout 2021 to the rest of Spain. In this way, the electronic commerce giant challenges large chains such as Mercadona, El Corte Inglés, Lidl or Carrefour, at a time when consumption patterns have been disrupted and Internet purchases have skyrocketed due to the pandemic.

The platform explains in a statement published on Tuesday that Amazon Prime customers can make their purchase from more than 10,000 items directly from the company’s website or through the application. Products available include fresh and frozen, meat, fish, fruits and vegetables, dairy, snacks, and essentials. You can also buy beauty and personal care products, toys and stationery.

With this new service, available seven days a week, the company undertakes to deliver the order on the same day, in two-hour time frames and without shipping costs if the amount exceeds 50 euros. Prime customers can also make a purchase at the Dia store, which has more than 7,000 items from this firm, as well as local products and major brands.

“We are very pleased to expand our fast delivery service for food, beauty and personal care products, as well as other categories, with the launch of Amazon Fresh,” said Camille Bur, head of Amazon Fresh in Spain, France and Italy. “We are always looking for ways to improve the shopping experience on-line“, has added.