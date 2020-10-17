The Great Festival Sale of Amazon India has started from today. This sale for Prime Members started yesterday. This cell is getting tremendous offers on all devices. If you are preparing to buy smartphones during this sale, then let us know that you are getting a great discount not only on premium and flagship devices but also on budget smartphones. If your budget is within 10 thousand rupees, then we are telling you the smartphones on which the sale is getting a discount. Redmi 9A to Samsung M01 Core are getting discounts during this sale. Apart from this, if you pay with HDFC debit and credit card then you will also get 10 percent cashback.

Redmi 9A

You can buy this budget phone of Xiaomi at an initial price of just Rs 6,499 during the sale. This offer is for a limited time only. Redmi 9A sports a 13-megapixel rear camera. At the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on a MediaTek octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery.

Redmi 9 Prime

In Amazon’s cell, you can buy this phone for just Rs 9,999. The Redmi 9 Prime will have Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It has a 6.53-inch full HD + display. The smartphone has P2i coating available for splash resistance. It has four rear cameras. These include a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. Apart from this, 8 mega pixels front camera has been given for selfie.

Redmi 9

This Redmi smartphone can be purchased in the cell for Rs 8,999. Redmi 9 has a 6.53 inch HD dot view display, whose resolution is 720×1,600 pixels. MIUI based on Android 10 runs on 12. It will have 4 GB RAM with the Octa-core MediaTek G35 processor. The phone has two options for inbuilt storage – 64 GB and 128 GB. Redmi 9 also has support for microSD card. A 5,000 mAh battery is provided in the Redmi 9. It supports 10 W fast charging.

Also read- Amazon festival sale started for everyone from today, know the best offers here

Samsung M01 Core

Samsung’s HD + display smartphone can be purchased during the sale for Rs 4,999. 3000mAh battery has been provided in the phone, apart from this, if you talk about the phone’s camera, then the 8-megapixel primary camera and 5-megapixel front camera are given in the phone on the rear panel.