With Mother’s Day just a few hours away, or even already underway in different regions, amazon wants to help you with the perfect gift. In this way, the site of Jeff Bezos has started a special promotion with which you can get additional money when you buy a gift card during these days.

According to Amazon, everyone who buys a gift card of one thousand pesos during these days, until May 10 at 11:59 (Mexico City time), they will receive an additional $200 pesos that they can use to spend on what they most want. Once the payment is made, this amount will be available two days later. Although this amount of money will not be reflected anywhere, the $200 is a discount that will be applied to your next purchase.

You can get your gift card here.

This additional balance will have to be used before June 26, 2022, or it will be forfeited.. It is important to mention that the thousand pesos gift card has to be purchased directly from Amazon, those that you buy in Oxxo or elsewhere are not valid for this promotion. Along with this, the $200 pesos that you will receive cannot be added to other promotional codes, Offers of the Day, Flash Offers, bank promotions or months without interest.

Considering that Mother’s Day is already tomorrow in Mexico, this is a great alternative for all those who forgot this date. Even that $200 can be used for an additional gift, or for something more personal.

Via: Amazon