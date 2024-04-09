Amazon has become the favorite store for many people. Thanks to a Prime subscription, you can receive your packages one day after you order them. However, we all know that this platform also has multiple problems. Now, it has been revealed that Amazon has begun canceling multiple pre-orders related to the following games Nintendo.

As you already know, the big Nintendo releases for the following months are Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Endless Ocean Luminousand Luigi's Mansion 2, which are currently available for pre-order on Amazon. However, multiple users have reported that Amazon has canceled its orders unexpectedlyarguing that they do not have sufficient inventory.

The worst of all is that it does not matter when you placed your order, since users who pre-ordered any of these test titles from the moment they were available on Amazon, They have received an email confirming their cancellation. At this time, Nintendo and Amazon have not shared additional information regarding this issue.

This is not the first time something like this has happened, since Amazon has committed similar acts in the past. From product cancellations, to delays, and Most of these issues have been related to Nintendo products.. This way, you'd better check your email to make sure your orders will still arrive.

Fortunately, Amazon is not the only place where you can buy games. Currently, there are multiple stores that offer shipping similar to those of Jeff Bezos' company. On related topics, new offers from Atlus and SEGA arrive at the eShop. Likewise, they are investigating Amazon for selling illegal products.

Editor's Note:

This is a serious problem, but it seems to mainly affect users in the United States. So far, my pre-orders Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD They're still in order, and nothing has changed about that, but that can just be my luck.

Via: Go Nintendo