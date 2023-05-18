from the newsroomi

05/18/2023 – 11:54 am

The giant Amazon can adopt the use of artificial intelligence similar to the controversial ChatGPT, creation of OpenIA. This is what a report by the Bloomberg about new businesses of the worldwide technology and e-commerce company.

The information is not accurate, but evaluated from job advertisements analyzed by the report that would indicate the future use of the tool in searches on the sales site. In the feature description of one of the job postings, Amazon mentions that it is “reimagining Amazon Search with an interactive conversational experience.”

“We are looking for the best and brightest at Amazon to help us realize and deliver this vision to our customers,” the company said in the job opening, posted on its job board last month. “This will be a once-in-a-generation transformation for the search engine.”

The company declined to comment on the announcement. Amazon spokeswoman Keri Bertolino, however, reinforced that the company is investing in generative AI. Amazon will not be the frontrunner for a potential dispute with OpenIA. Google, for example, already works with generative AI – Google Bard, a chatbot launched in March of this year.
























