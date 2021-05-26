Amazon announced that it will buy the iconic MGM movie studios for 8.45 billion, which will allow it to use its vast and historical catalog to strengthen itself in the world of online movies. The agreement seeks to invigorate Amazon Prime Video with some 4,000 movies and 17,000 television shows to compete with Netflix and other platforms in that growing market.

Washington (AFP)

“The true financial value of this deal is the trove of full-catalog intellectual property that we envision reinventing and developing with the talented team at MGM,” said Mike Hopkins, executive vice president, Prime Video and Amazon Studios.

The parties “concluded a definitive merger agreement, under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $ 8.45 billion,” Amazon said.

It is the second most expensive acquisition in Amazon’s history after the purchase of US supermarkets Whole Foods for $ 13.7 billion in 2017.

“MGM has almost a century of cinematographic history and completes the work of Amazon Studios, which has focused mainly on the production of television programs,” added the online commerce giant.

The deal was closed at a time when Amazon continues to grow in digital commerce and dematerialized computing (cloud) and wants to accelerate the pace in the entertainment sector when consumers are relentlessly turning to online media.

Amazon will feature the legendary Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) studios; an iconic Hollywood name that in recent times has changed ownership and filed for bankruptcy.

For $ 8.45 billion, Amazon bought the legendary MGM studio. In addition to sagas such as Rocky, Robocop and decades of James Bond, Jeff Bezos’s signature is made the property of The Apprentice, including images that were never broadcast. #JustSaying pic.twitter.com/6QwHhaAELp – Wilson Vega (@WilsonVega) May 26, 2021



Amazon, therefore, assures that it will help “to preserve the heritage and the catalog of MGM films, and will offer its clients better access to its existing works.”

“MGM has almost a century of film history and complements the work of Amazon Studios that initially aimed to produce television programs,” says a statement from both companies.

“Amazon will help preserve MGM’s legacy and its movie catalog and give its customers greater access to those existing works. With this acquisition, Amazon will empower MGM to continue doing what it does best: great storytelling.”

Growing profits

The business is a new change in the world of streaming whose growth is incessant and is dominated by giants like Netflix. The tendency to use those platforms was further strengthened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In contrast, MGM, which has changed owners several times in recent years and resorted to bankruptcy law, was affected by the pandemic due to the closure of movie theaters around the world.

The deal could increase scrutiny of Netflix, one of the big tech companies under the scrutiny of competition regulators in many countries.

Amazon was sued on Monday by the US capital, Washington (DC), for alleged abuse of its dominant power in online commerce.

Last week, the telecommunications giant AT&T announced the merger of its subsidiary WarnerMedia, which owns the Warner Bros studios, with the Discovery group to compete with platforms such as Disney + and Apple TV + that are rapidly making their way into the market.