The online sales portal Amazon has decided to close comments on the latest book of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. According to industry sources, the company made the decision due to the avalanche of content published on the web, judging that it generates polarization and does not refer to the product for sale. The same sources assure that it is common practice on large online commerce websites, and that it is normal for comments to be reopened “after a while.”

Graduated Mainland and published by Peninsula, the volume, which the author presented yesterday, is a “personal chronicle” of the last legislature. “In the four years since Resistance manualPedro Sánchez has formed the first coalition government in Spain's recent history, has led the country through a pandemic, a war in Ukraine and its economic consequences throughout Europe, and has dealt with many other crises, such as the eruption of a volcano on La Palma,” says the summary of the book on Amazon.

The comments that can be seen a little further down, however, have little to do with that content. “Ridiculous”, “Egolatras and bad taste comments”, “Arrogant like him”, “Anti-literature in its purest form” or “Other people's shame” are the titles of some of the first reviews shown.

“Amazon customer reviews are designed to help customers make purchasing decisions and should reflect the customer's actual experience with the product or service purchased,” the technology giant says in a statement. “At Amazon, we remove reviews that violate these guidelines and, in some cases, limit or suppress reviews to protect the integrity of customer reviews.”

Companies like Amazon have teams that analyze the comments of the products offered so that, among other things, illegal content is not sneaked in. Analysis is usually carried out that gives preference to reviews from verified buyers, so that the website offers an adequate customer experience.

When it is detected that the correlation between the date of publication of the product on the web and the number of comments is unusually high, as has happened with Sánchez's book, the product is studied. The idea, say sources in the sector, is that the comments encourage or discourage the purchase, but that they do not serve as a platform for debates unrelated to this. There are exceptional cases in which it is decided to close comments. It happened, for example, two years ago with a book about covid that was flooded with negative comments by anti-vaccines.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.