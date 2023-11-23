Amazon has started a very interesting initiative for this Black Friday 2023: all products purchased at a discount with the Black Friday offer badge ensure a reimbursement just in case they had to drop further in price after purchase.
As already done in some previous cases, all products marked with the “Black Friday” badge purchased on Amazon are included in this initiative. If you purchase a discounted product marked as “Black Friday” on Amazon these days and it receives a further price reduction in a subsequent period, Amazon refunds the difference to users.
You can find the banner that explains all the rules of this particular promotion at this addressor on the official app by clicking in the “Customer Service” section.
Greater peace of mind when shopping on Amazon Black Friday
In this way purchases can be made with greater peace of mind, as the price is essentially guaranteed as low as possibleat least within the specified time window and as far as Amazon is concerned.
Any price reduction that guarantees reimbursement of the difference with the purchase price on Black Friday must take place between November 17th and December 4th and concerns the prices charged on these products by Amazon itself.
This should convince even the most undecided people to rush into purchasing the products they are looking for for Christmas now, since somehow there is the certainty of buying them at the lowest possible price in the pre-Christmas period. If you need some suggestions, we refer you to our special on the most successful products still on discount for Amazon Black Friday 2023.
