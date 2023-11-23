Amazon has started a very interesting initiative for this Black Friday 2023: all products purchased at a discount with the Black Friday offer badge ensure a reimbursement just in case they had to drop further in price after purchase.

As already done in some previous cases, all products marked with the “Black Friday” badge purchased on Amazon are included in this initiative. If you purchase a discounted product marked as “Black Friday” on Amazon these days and it receives a further price reduction in a subsequent period, Amazon refunds the difference to users.

You can find the banner that explains all the rules of this particular promotion at this addressor on the official app by clicking in the “Customer Service” section.