Amazon, Jeff Bezos’ “battleship” at full sail

The American economy is vibrant, Americans work and consume and, in line with this trend, even its largest digital store in the world, Amazon, has a dream quarterly result. Quarterly profit triples (from 2,872 to 9,879 million dollars). And the growing trend has affected all the Group’s activities: from online retail (the driving force) to field stores, advertising, cloud computing, and ending with subscriptions. Analyzing the quarterly report in more detail, we find that e-commerce continues to be the “goose that lays the golden eggs” with over 57,000 million dollars in the quarter (+7% turnover). Sales in “physical” stores grew “only” by 6%, to 4,959 million. One of the secrets of this result, according to analysts, seems to have been the advertising business which grew by 26%, exceeding 12,000 million dollars.



Amazon, all the Group’s services are growing

Profits from third-party services (commissions for sales, logistics and distribution of third-party products) are also up (34,342 million, 20% more than in 2022). All other sectors are growing: Amazon Prime at 10.07 billion dollars (+14%), cloud computing (AWS) at 23,059 million (+12%). In the Group’s press release, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy highlighted AWS’s progress in artificial intelligence through Amazon Bedrock and CodeWhisperer. “We had a strong third quarter, as service costs and delivery speeds in our stores took another step forward, AWS growth continued to stabilize, our advertising revenue grew solidly, and operating income overall and free cash flow have increased significantly,” declared the company’s number one.

Amazon, a new partnership on Artificial Intelligence

Regarding AI, Amazon will invest up to $4 billion in the partnership with the new company Anthropic and will have a minority stake in the company. Exceeding the expectations of all analysts, Amazon has done, in the last 9 months, 404,824 million dollars in sales (+9%). The company earned 19,801 million between January and September, compared to losses of 3,000 million in those same nine months of 2022. The shares also jumped by +40%. Now Jeff Bezos’ creation is worth 1.2 billion euros on the stock market, behind only Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet. Even if there is no shortage of accusations of monopolistic attitudes, the battleship Amazon is moving rapidly towards results that seem limitless.

Subscribe to the newsletter

