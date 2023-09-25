Amazon redoubles its commitment to generative artificial intelligence. The company founded by Jeff Bezos and directed by Andy Jassy announced this Monday a strategic alliance with the start up Anthropic in its race against Microsoft, Google and other giants for new technology. Amazon will invest up to 4 billion dollars (about 3.8 billion euros) in Anthropic and will have a minority stake in the company, as announced by the group through a statement. As part of the deal, the artificial intelligence firm will use Amazon microprocessors and cloud computing capacity.

Anthropic is an artificial intelligence-focused company based in San Francisco. It was founded in 2021 by siblings Daniela and Dario Amodei, former members of OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT and allied with Microsoft. The Amodei brothers were among those who left OpenAI due to their differences with the agreements with Microsoft and with the direction the company was taking. One of the main initial investors in Anthropic was Alameda Research, the parallel firm of Sam Bankman-Fried, accused of various crimes for the fall of the FTX cryptocurrency market. Amazon competitor Google Cloud also took a minority stake in the company and remains its shareholder.

“Our interdisciplinary team has extensive experience in machine learning, physics, policy and product. Together we create reliable, interpretable and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s star product is Claude, an AI assistant focused on being useful, harmless and honest,” describes the company, which has been linked to the effective altruism movement, in which Bankman-Fried also participated, although it was later learned that with money he diverted from clients.

Claude is a chatbot similar to ChatGPT, but Anthropic argues that it is “less likely to produce harmful results, easier to chat with, and more steerable compared to other foundational models, so developers can get the desired result with less effort.”

The agreement of up to $4 billion of investment for an undisclosed minority stake is part of a broader alliance to develop the most reliable and highest-performing models, according to Anthropic. “Our cutting-edge security research and products, along with Amazon Web Services (AWS)’s expertise in running secure and trusted infrastructure, will make Anthropic’s secure, addressable AI widely accessible to AWS customers,” says the firm in its own statement.

Thus, on the one hand, Anthropic achieves a financial injection that will help it pay the enormous costs necessary to train and run massive artificial intelligence models. On the other hand, Anthropic will move most of its software to the data centers of Amazon Web Services (AWS, the technology giant’s cloud computing service) and will use the cloud computing company’s own microprocessors for its chatbots and other applications. It is quite a challenge for Amazon’s processors: AWS Trainium, for model training, and AWS Inferentia for artificial intelligence inferences. Most models so far rely on high-power Nvidia microprocessors.

AI firms need microprocessors and cloud computing capacity to develop their AI models, which until now are basically language and image models. The current agreement bears similarities to the one reached by Microsoft and Open AI. Microsoft and Nvidia also invested about $1.3 billion in Inflection AI. Amazon, through AWS, is the largest provider of cloud processing and data storage capacity, but it is considered a laggard in the emerging field of computer models trained to generate text, lacked a successful product and a high-profile partner in the field of artificial intelligence.

“We have enormous respect for the Anthropic team and foundation models, and believe we can help improve many customer experiences, in the short and long term, through our deeper collaboration,” said Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, in his company’s statement. “Customers are quite excited about Amazon Bedrock, the new AWS service that allows companies to use various foundation models to build generative AI applications on top of them, as well as AWS Trainium, the AWS AI training chip, “And our collaboration with Anthropic should help customers get even more value from these two capabilities,” he added.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter