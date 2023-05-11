Amazon is launching a new free service, Fire TV Channels, which will offer users access to a wide variety of streaming content via Fire TV devices. The company reported that it has established partnerships with more than 400 channels, including NHL, ABC News, Condé Nast, PGA, with the aim of offering free TV programming to its customers.

The service will be supported by advertisements and will include local, national and international news, sports, travel, cuisine, musical attractions, movies and series, old television programs, cooking, music videos, among other content. Amazon promises that there will be no forced sign-ups or fees associated with Fire TV Channels content.

According to Amazon, Fire TV Channels content will automatically attach to devices that are already used by customers. To access it, the individual must click on the “Free” tab, available on the home screen of all Fire devices. The service will feature live, linear, and VOD content, with new additions daily.

“With Fire TV Channels, we’re providing a simple, category-based experience that makes it easy to discover what you want to watch while constantly expanding content offerings,” said Charlotte Maines, Director of Advertising, Monetization and Engagement for Fire TV.

Fire TV Channels is part of Amazon’s attempt to compete with Roku and Google TV, which have also bundled hundreds of free TV channels on their streaming services.