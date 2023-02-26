Face to face with the Amazon Games Franchise leader to try to explain the success of Lost Ark, one year after the original launch, and beyond.

Lost Ark, Smilegate’s Korean MMORPG, was brought to the West by Amazon Games just over a year ago, two years after its initial launch in Korea. The title quickly became one of the most played MMOs in the world, setting new records on Steam and receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The game reached a record 1.3 million concurrent users on Steam in its first 24 hours of availability, and became the second most played title of all time on the platform – something that surprised even Amazon Games. Amazon Games Franchise Leader Soomin Park explains to GLHF that the success of the game comes from its high level of polish, as well as a strong gameplay loop and different types of content for all types of players.

“We had a very strong starting point as we localized the game for the West, thanks to Smilegate who spent three months maturing it during the live service,” Park tells us. “Other than that, words cannot express the amount of polish and iteration poured into Lost Ark based on player feedback.”

Amazon’s Surprise

Park says the team had high hopes for the Lost Ark release, but the response from players has been far beyond expectations. The game has attracted a passionate and dedicated fan base who aren’t afraid to have their say on what works and what doesn’t. It may sound like a counter, but Park explains that the feedback received from the players is what helps the title to progress.

Furthermore, according to the Franchise leader, the community has shared its passion for the game in many ways, with cosplay, artwork and more constantly shared by fans on the net. Players have even begun developing in-depth guides and wikis to help new players, a testament to some players’ dedication to the title.

“We’ve seen so much fantastic content produced by our fans since launch,” adds Park. “We are truly honored to be a part of something that so many players love, and we are grateful for their passion and dedication.”

The differences with the Korean version —

Far from being a direct port of the Korean version, the Lost Ark arrived in our area has received a lot of additional work from Amazon Games to fit perfectly on Western users. One big change that has helped keep Western players engaged is the monetization structure, which Park explains has been altered to “be more in line with what Western players are used to.”

Additionally, the Amazon team has added more diversity to the character creation options and produced all-new events especially for the Western version, such as Arktoberfest. The team has also been working to improve the experience for new players, but Park admits there is still a long way to go on that front.

“We’re always collecting player feedback and working with Smilegate on ways we can improve the user experience, and that includes early game,” says Park. “It is true that as the game enters its second year of live service, new users are feeling the pressure to catch up on a vast amount of existing, high-end content.”

Is Lost Ark coming to consoles? —

The game has “unique mechanics,” such as the Power Pass and Hyper Express, which can help new users quickly make up for lost ground and try out added content from time to time, but for the Amazon exponent, on this wait, there are other improvements planned.

With the game entering its second year, Amazon Games hopes to expand the available content even further, moving one step closer to the Korean version. Coming soon are new classes, raids, story updates, and even new continents to explore. Park also says that there is a whole new chapter coming in terms of history, which will connect to the main one and will open a new narrative vein.

Amazon Games has “nothing to share,” at this time, on the possibility of a Lost Ark launch on consoles, but according to Park, the company is always listening and doing its best to deliver what gamers want. And, of course, with the second year on the horizon the game seems about to get even bigger, even more polished, building on a very solid foundation and attracting new users with updates and new features.

The anniversary —

To celebrate the first anniversary, the game is hosting special events throughout the month, with free valuable rewards and many birthday gifts distributed to players who log in. There’s also a special Fever-Time event, along with a dedicated Twitch drop, and more. Lost Ark is available on Steam for free, and players can purchase three different tiers of starter packs for an easier start.

Written by Oliver Brandt for GLHF