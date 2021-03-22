Amazon has confirmed its commitment to Murcia region with the announcement of a future robotic logistics center equipped with cutting edge technology in this community. The company continues with its investment in the Region by confirming the arrival of what will be the second Amazon center in Murcia, adding to the last mile logistics station launched in 2020 and which is just 200 meters away.

With more than 160,000m2, the future center will be located in the municipality of Corvera, near the airport and approximately 20 kilometers from the city of Murcia, this new center will be equipped with advanced Amazon Robotics technology, focused on the safety and well-being of employees.

The one in the Region of Murcia will be Amazon’s fourth robotized center in Spain, in addition to those of El Prat (Barcelona) and Dos Hermanas (Seville), and a robotized distribution center in Barberá del Vallés (Barcelona). It will be used by the company to store, prepare and manage products, supporting Amazon operations in Spain and throughout Europe.

“We are proud and delighted to continue investing in the Region of Murcia with a new robotic logistics center equipped with state-of-the-art technology in Corvera, a facility that will play a key role in our operations in the southeast of Spain, as well as in Southern Europe »Said Fred Pattje, Director of Amazon Customer Fulfillment in France, Italy and Spain.

Amazon has already started the hiring process for a wide variety of positions in its fulfillment center, focusing on profiles such as Engineering and Maintenance Technicians, Fulfillment Operators, Operations Managers, occupational nurses, IT Engineers, Automation Engineers, and many others.

Candidates can apply for any of the positions mentioned in the link that the company has made available to those interested in work at amazon.

From the company itself, they explain that Amazon is “a great place to work, with competitive salaries, training programs and a wide package of unique benefits in the sector, available from day one to its employees.” Some of these benefits include private health insurance, the company pension plan, the employee discount, and the Career Choice program, through which the company supports employees to access training courses in the field. that they choose, financing 95% of the tuition and fees for nationally approved courses up to an amount of 8,000 euros in four years.

Carlos Sánchez, an employee in charge of order management at the Murcia logistics station, highlights his positive experience: «My first day at Amazon was very exciting, after all it means joining a first-rate international company, so I was looking forward to having new challenges and experiences. The work environment is great, our managers always care about us, showing that the company does too ”.

In fact, Amazon has been recognized with the Top Employer 2021 certification, which endorses the quality of the work environment and the human resources programs offered to Amazon employees in Spain. The Top Employer certification highlights Amazon’s initiatives so that employees can start and develop their careers in a satisfying work environment. More information here.

The company prioritizes the safety and health of employees “above all else.” In this way, Amazon invested $ 11.5 billion in 2020 in initiatives related to COVID-19 to help keep its employees safe around the world and get the items to its customers. This includes an investment of more than 1,200 million dollars in measures such as temperature controls, masks, gloves, improved cleaning and sanitation, and regular COVID tests in some countries, including Spain.

In Spain, since the start of the pandemic, Amazon has acquired more than 39 million pairs of gloves, more than 17.9 million masks, more than 74 million units of disinfectant wipes and 12.7 million bottles of disinfectant from hands for the use of employees and collaborators.

Support for local SMEs



Amazon is expanding the size of its network of fulfillment centers in Spain to respond to customer demand, increase its product selection and support the growing number of commercial partners, mostly small and medium-sized companies, who use the warehousing service. and Amazon delivery.

There are already more than 9,000 Spanish SMEs that sell on Amazon. In 2019, these SMEs exceeded 450 million euros in exports, which represents an increase compared to 400 million euros the previous year. Only in the Region of Murcia there are more than 200 SMEs that sell on Amazon, which exported more than 10 million euros in 2019.

Investment in Spain



Amazon’s logistics network in Spain started with its logistics center in San Fernando de Henares (Madrid), which began operating in 2012, a year after the launch of Amazon.com. Over the last eight years, the company has opened logistics centers in El Prat (Barcelona), Martorelles (Barcelona), Castellbisbal (Barcelona), Illescas (Toledo), Dos Hermanas (Seville), and Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) . Likewise, Amazon also has three urban logistics centers in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which provide fast deliveries to its Prime customers through Prime Now and Amazon Fresh services. In addition, the company has two distribution centers, located in Getafe (Madrid) and Barberá del Vallés (Barcelona), and 16 logistics stations distributed throughout the country to strengthen its delivery services for the benefit of customers and commercial partners.

Amazon has invested 2,900 million euros in Spain between 2011 and 2018 in its infrastructure in Spain, shipments, salaries and benefits for employees, among others. In 2020 alone, Amazon created more than 5,000 jobs, increasing its workforce to 12,000 permanent employees in Spain. In addition to these permanent jobs, Amazon hired 7,000 people to support its operations across the country during the last Christmas season.