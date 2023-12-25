Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/25/2023 – 13:48

In 2023, all 9 countries in the Amazon Basin recorded the lowest rainfall in more than 40 years for the months of July to September. According to recent research by the Scientific Center of the European Union, the situation affected rivers and biodiversity, especially in the headwaters of the Solimões, Purus, Juruá and Madeira rivers, all in the central-southern region of the state of Amazonas, up to the most southern countries. south of the forest, Peru and Bolivia.

In Amazonas, for example, rainfall ranged from 100 to 350 millimeters below normal, which corresponds to around half of what was expected for the region.

The study by the European Union Scientific Center also confirmed that, from August to November, a series of heat waves raised the temperature to a record high for this time of year. The maximum temperatures in these months were 2 degrees Celsius (°C) to 5°C above the historical average.

According to the most recent drought bulletin, released by the government of Amazonas, last Saturday (23), all 62 municipalities in the state remain in an emergency situation, with more than 630 thousand people affected by the drought to date.

Among the main problems worsened by this year's climate, the scientific center highlights: the danger to animal lives, the increased risk of fire and lower river levels, which challenge mobility in riverside communities and access to essential goods.

The European Union study further suggests the need for a comprehensive regional response, beyond national borders. Forecasts indicate that drier and warmer conditions are expected to continue in 2024, mainly because of the continuation of El Niño, which is the warming of the waters of the Pacific Ocean.