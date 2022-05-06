Presence of hydroelectric plants is the factor with the greatest impact on aquatic ecosystems, says Index

The Amazon Basin, the largest in Brazil and the world, has 20% of its composition impacted by mining and the presence of hydroelectric plants. The data is from the report IIAA (Amazon Water Impact Index), developed by Ambiental Media with support from the Serrapilheira Institute. Here’s the intact of the report.

The most impacted aquatic ecosystems are regions where hydroelectric plants are present, such as the Madeira (RO), Tapajós (MT) and Xingu (PA) river basins. And 21% of microbasins suffer the effects of the presence of dams and industrial mining.

“The Amazon Basin is the set of all rivers, lakes and streams and cannot be analyzed separately. […] this is what the index shows: the overlapping of pressure factors in different areas of the region”explained Cecília Gontijo Leal, a biologist and researcher at USP and author of the IIAA.

According to the report, indigenous lands and conservation units are also impacted. According to the IIAA, of the 385 indigenous lands in the Amazon, 323 have a medium to low impact index, which demonstrates the fundamental role of these areas in protecting the aquatic ecosystems of the Amazon. The remaining 53 (14%) have a high, very high or extreme impact index. The IIAA also points out that 23% of conservation units in the Amazon are highly affected.

For the coordinator of Aquazônia, Thiago Medalha, there is a consensus in science about the fundamental importance of indigenous lands in conserving biodiversity and mitigating the impacts of global warming. “The project reaffirms this consensus and reinforces that we need to take care of these lands that are under pressure from illegal mining encouraged by the Bolsonaro government”he said.