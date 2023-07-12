The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find an Amazon Basics 50L Laptop Travel Backpack. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €10. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 52€. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Amazon Basics 50L Travel Backpack features an internal zipped laptop pocket, an optional middle compartment and internal/external compression straps. There is also a front pocket and an upper front pocket, to comfortably reach documents and bottles. The shoulder straps are also adjustable. The main compartment measures 14 x 33 – 35.5 x 54.6 cm (Lx Wx H).