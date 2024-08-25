If you are always in need of AA batteriesthe best solution is to buy rechargeable ones. Now Amazon offers a discount on its batteries Amazon Basics 2400mAh 12-Pack (preloaded). The promotion is -28% compared to the lowest recent price. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The lowest recent price is 20.22€. The current price is not the best ever, but it is the lowest in 15 months.
Features of AA rechargeable battery
Amazon Basics Rechargeable Batteries AA type are 2,400 mAh and are able to hold 65% of the original charge after three years (if properly stored). The ones purchased were pre-charged using solar energy.
With over 190,000 reviewsthese batteries have an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, demonstrating that customers are satisfied with the product. The promotion is valid while supplies last and at the time of writing about 10% of the units have already been sold: if you are interested, you should not wait too long.
