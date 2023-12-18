The Amazon offers today they make available a promotion for a pack of 12 Amazon Basic AAA rechargeable batteries. The reported discount is 20%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price for this product it is €13.29. The current price is not the lowest of the year, but the batteries have been at a fixed price since the beginning of October and the difference is 24 cents. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Amazon Basics rechargeable AAA batteries they are 800 mAh and promise to maintain 80% of the energy for 12 months. They can be charged up to 1,000 times and are recyclable.