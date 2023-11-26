Amazon’s Audible service couldn’t be missing for this Black Friday! Amazon Italy has made a new promotion available for Amazon Audible, the subscription service for listening to audiobooks. Claims can be made until 30 November 2023 two months free access to Audible, if you meet a number of conditions. You can find the offer at this address.

Promotion is valid only for those Amazon customers who have never been registered with Audible.it or who have not benefited from the 30-day free use period in the last 12 months. Otherwise, it will be possible to subscribe to Audible at the regular price of the service, i.e. €9.99.

Amazon Audible is a subscription service that gives access to a large catalog of audiobooks, podcasts and more to listen to freely via the dedicated app compatible with Amazon smartphones, tablets, computers and speakers. The service is completely free of advertising.