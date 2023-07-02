July 2023 begins and an offer designed for Prime customers is still available on Amazon Italy: let’s talk about three months of free use of Amazon Audible. You can find the promotion here: however, know that if you are not a Prime member, the page will not show you the offer but you will only see the possibility of having 30 days for free.

Let’s see all the details of this promotion. First of all, as already mentioned, the three months free of Amazon Audible are only accessible if you are subscribe to Amazon Prime: in case you are not, you could exploit the 30-day free offer (if you haven’t already used it). Obviously, as always, it is also necessary not to be registered with the Audible.it service: furthermore, you must have canceled it for at least six months. You can when you want to cancel the subscription: otherwise the renewal after the trial period will be 9.99€ per month.

Audible allows you to listen to audiobooks, podcasts and other content without any limits. You can also download and take advantage of the service while you are offline. There are no advertisements. Don’t forget that you are not obliged to continue with the subscription once the three months have been used up: you just have to cancel the renewal.